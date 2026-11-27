EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / Announcement of Share buyback program

JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information



27.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement Pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Share Buyback Program

Wiesbaden, November 27, 2026

On November 26, 2026, the Management Board of JDC Group AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved to implement a share buyback program covering up to 350,000 shares of JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37), with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 5 million (excluding transaction costs) (the "Share Buyback Program"). The share buyback was announced in an ad hoc disclosure pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) on November 26, 2026. The Share Buyback Program will commence on November 30, 2026, and will end no later than June 30, 2027.

The Share Buyback Program is based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of JDC Group AG on July 27, 2022, to acquire treasury shares. The repurchased shares may be used for any of the purposes specified in the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting.

With the exception of the purposes for which the shares may be repurchased, the Share Buyback Program will be conducted in compliance with Articles 5, 14, and 15 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Delegated Regulation"). The permitted purposes of the share repurchases are broader than those covered by the safe harbor provisions of Article 5(2) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The repurchase of treasury shares will be carried out by an independent bank acting on behalf of and for the account of JDC Group AG. The bank will be required to acquire JDC Group AG shares in accordance with the aforementioned regulations and to comply with the provisions of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting.

Furthermore, pursuant to Article 4(2)(b) of the Delegated Regulation, the bank will independently determine the timing and volume of purchases of JDC Group AG shares, without any influence from JDC Group AG. Accordingly, JDC Group AG will not exercise any influence over the bank's decisions in this regard. In particular, the bank will be required to comply with the trading conditions set forth in Article 3 of the Delegated Regulation and the requirements specified in this Share Buyback Program.

When determining the purchase price, the bank may not pay a price exceeding the price of the last independent trade or, if higher, the highest current independent bid on the relevant trading venue.

Furthermore, in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, the purchase price paid by the bank for a JDC Group AG share may not exceed the price determined in the opening auction in the XETRA trading system (or a comparable successor system) on the relevant trading day by more than 10 percent or fall below that price by more than 20 percent.

In addition, the bank may not acquire more than 25 percent of the average daily trading volume of JDC Group AG shares on the trading venue where the purchase is executed on any given trading day. The average daily trading volume will be calculated based on the average daily trading volume over the 20 trading days preceding the respective purchase date.

The Share Buyback Program may be suspended and subsequently resumed at any time, to the extent necessary and legally permissible.

Information regarding transactions conducted under the Share Buyback Program will be disclosed in an appropriate manner, both on an individual and an aggregated basis, no later than the end of the seventh trading day following the execution date of the respective transactions.

In addition, JDC Group AG will publish the disclosed transactions on its website (https://jdcgroup.de/) in the "Investor Relations" section and ensure that this information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date of disclosure.