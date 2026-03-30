EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG / Notification on buy-back program

Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information



30.03.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Kontron AG

Linz, Austria

- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -

- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 1. Interim announcement

In the period from March 26 – March 27, 2026, Kontron AG acquired a total of 188,327 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on March 25, 2026 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program I 2026").

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market)

via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)

(MTF)

via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)

(MTF) via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)

(MTF) Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR)

Highest price paid per share (EUR)

Lowest price paid per share (EUR) Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR) Total 188,327 108,663 66,222 8,112 5,330 18.615206 19.2800 17.7600 3,505,745.87 26.03.2026 76,618 41,399 30,003 3,016 2,200 18.1141 18.3800 17.7600 1,387,866.11 27.03.2026 111,709 67,264 36,219 5,096 3,130 18.9589 19.2800 18.2800 2,117,879.76

The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program I 2026 amounts to in total 188,327 shares.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://www.kontron.com/en/group/investors/capital-measures/share-buyback-programs

Linz, March 30, 2026

The Executive Board