EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG / Notification on buy-back program

Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information



07.04.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Kontron AG

Linz, Austria

- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -

- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 2. Interim announcement

In the period from March 30 – April 2, 2026, Kontron AG acquired a total of 314,419 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on March 25, 2026 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program I 2026").

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market)

via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)

(MTF)

via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)

(MTF) via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)

(MTF) Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR)

Highest price paid per share (EUR)

Lowest price paid per share (EUR) Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR) Total 314,419 201,720 96,003 10,268 6,428 19.118865 19.6800 18.7700 6,011,334.36 30.03.2026 124,959 69,953 46,854 4,992 3,160 19.0239 19.3900 18.7700 2,377,207.52 31.03.2026 129,460 71,767 49,149 5,276 3,268 19.1466 19.3700 18.9300 2,478,718.84 01.04.2026 30,000 30,000 0 0 0 19.3658 19.6800 19.1800 580,974.00 02.04.2026 30,000 30,000 0 0 0 19.1478 19.4100 18.8700 574,434.00

The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program I 2026 amounts to in total 502,746 shares.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://www.kontron.com/en/group/investors/capital-measures/share-buyback-programs

Linz, April 7, 2026

The Executive Board