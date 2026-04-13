Kontron Aktie
WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
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13.04.2026 12:00:03
EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG
/ Notification on buy-back program
Kontron AG
Linz, Austria
- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -
- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-
Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information regarding a share buyback / 3. Interim announcement
In the period from April 7 – April 10, 2026, Kontron AG acquired a total of 90,000 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on March 25, 2026 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program I 2026").
The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:
The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program I 2026 amounts to in total 592,746 shares.
Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://www.kontron.com/en/group/investors/capital-measures/share-buyback-programs
Linz, April 13, 2026
The Executive Board
13.04.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2307100 13.04.2026 CET/CEST
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|26.03.26
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|26.03.26
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|19.03.26
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|Warburg Research
|30.03.26
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.03.26
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|DZ BANK
|26.03.26
|Kontron Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.26
|Kontron Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.26
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|Warburg Research
|30.03.26
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.03.26
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|DZ BANK
|26.03.26
|Kontron Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.26
|Kontron Buy
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|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
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