EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG / Notification on buy-back program

Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information



27.04.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Kontron AG

Linz, Austria

- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -

- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 5. Interim announcement

In the period from April 20 – April 24, 2026, Kontron AG acquired a total of 100,000 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on March 25, 2026 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program I 2026").

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market)

via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)

(MTF)

via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)

(MTF) via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)

(MTF) Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR)

Highest price paid per share (EUR)

Lowest price paid per share (EUR) Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR) Total 100,000 93,975 4,929 722 374 21.521140 21.9800 20.9600 2,152,114.00 20.04.2026 20,000 13,975 4,929 722 374 21.5837 21.7600 21.4400 431,674.00 21.04.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 21.7558 21.9800 21.5000 435,116.00 22.04.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 21.6449 21.9000 21.4600 432,898.00 23.04.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 21.3509 21.5000 21.1800 427,018.00 24.04.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 21.2704 21.5800 20.9600 425,408.00

The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program I 2026 amounts to in total 792,746 shares.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://www.kontron.com/en/group/investors/capital-measures/share-buyback-programs

Linz, April 27, 2026

The Executive Board