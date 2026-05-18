EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG / Notification on buy-back program

Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information



18.05.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Kontron AG

Linz, Austria

- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -

- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 8. Interim announcement

In the period from May 11 – May 15, 2026, Kontron AG acquired a total of 100,000 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on March 25, 2026 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program I 2026").

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market)

via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)

(MTF)

via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)

(MTF) via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)

(MTF) Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR)

Highest price paid per share (EUR)

Lowest price paid per share (EUR) Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR) Total 100,000 100,000 0 0 0 22.973120 23.3600 22.4800 2,297,312.00 11.05.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 23.0762 23.3600 22.7000 461,524.00 12.05.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 22.6991 23.0000 22.4800 453,982.00 13.05.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 22.9933 23.2400 22.6200 459,866.00 14.05.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 23.0779 23.1800 22.9000 461,558.00 15.05.2026 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 23.0191 23.1600 22.8000 460,382.00

The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program I 2026 amounts to in total 1,072,746 shares.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://www.kontron.com/en/group/investors/capital-measures/share-buyback-programs

Linz, May 18, 2026

The Executive Board