13.11.2023
EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG
/ Transaction of own shares
Kontron AG
Linz, Austria
- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -
- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-
Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information regarding a share buyback / 6. Interim announcement
In the period from November 6 – 10, 2023, Kontron AG acquired a total of 169,630 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on September 27, 2023 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program II 2023").
The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:
The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program II 2023 amounts to in total 724,581 shares.
Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at:
https://ir.kontron.com/Share_buyback_program_II_2023.en.html
Linz, November 13, 2023
The Executive Board
13.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Analysen zu Kontron
|06.11.23
|Kontron Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.11.23
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.11.23
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.11.23
|Kontron Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.23
|Kontron Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kontron
|21,46
|0,94%
