EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG / Transaction of own shares
Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information

13.11.2023 / 11:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kontron AG

Linz, Austria

- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -

- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

 

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Information regarding a share buyback / 6. Interim announcement

In the period from November 6 – 10, 2023, Kontron AG acquired a total of 169,630 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on September 27, 2023 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program II 2023"). 

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market)   
via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)
(MTF)		  
via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
(MTF)		 via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)
(MTF)		 Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR)  
Highest price paid per share (EUR)		  
Lowest price paid per share (EUR)		 Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR)
06/11/2023 29,782 22,800 5,074 993 915 20.605096 20.9800 20.4200 613,660.97
07/11/2023 31,782 24,253 5,372 1,098 1,059 20.751118 20.9400 20.5000 659,512.03
08/11/2023 31,982 24,240 5,520 1,119 1,103 21.501922 21.8800 20.9000 687,674.47
09/11/2023 38,241 29,960 5,860 1,186 1,235 21.699601 21.8000 21.5000 829,814.44
10/11/2023 37,843 29,815 5,600 1,211 1,217 21.374717 21.7200 21.1600 808,883.42

 

The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program II 2023 amounts to in total 724,581 shares.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at:

https://ir.kontron.com/Share_buyback_program_II_2023.en.html

 

Linz, November 13, 2023

 

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com

 
