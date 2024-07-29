EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG / Transaction of own shares

Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information



29.07.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Kontron AG

Linz, Austria

- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -

- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 4. Interim announcement

In the period from July 22 - 26, 2024, Kontron AG acquired a total of 54,746 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on June 14, 2024 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program I 2024").

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market)

via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)

(MTF)

via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)

(MTF) via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)

(MTF) Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR)

Highest price paid per share (EUR)

Lowest price paid per share (EUR) Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR) 22/07/2024 14 000 11 281 1 961 406 352 20,134277 20,3400 19,7700 281 879,88 23/07/2024 7 100 5 749 971 201 179 19,955969 20,2600 19,8300 141 687,38 24/07/2024 6 647 5 327 944 208 168 20,178234 20,3000 20,0000 134 124,72 25/07/2024 13 000 10 539 1 831 340 290 19,568197 19,7800 19,3500 254 386,56 26/07/2024 13 999 11 424 1 938 360 277 19,428288 19,5700 19,2300 271 976,60

The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program I 2024 amounts to in total 264,752 shares.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://ir.kontron.com/investors/buyback-program-i-2024

Linz, July 29, 2024

The Executive Board