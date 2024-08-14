EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG / Transaction of own shares

Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information



14.08.2024 / 15:15 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Kontron AG

Linz, Austria

- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -

- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 7. Interim announcement

In the period from August 12 - 13, 2024, Kontron AG acquired a total of 38,176 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on June 14, 2024 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program I 2024").

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market)

via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)

(MTF)

via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)

(MTF) via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)

(MTF) Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR)

Highest price paid per share (EUR)

Lowest price paid per share (EUR) Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR) 12.08.2024 20,847 16,973 3,100 387 387 16.600825 16.8500 16.3200 346,077.40 13.08.2024 17,329 14,145 2,528 336 320 16.688183 16.9300 16.5000 289,189.52

The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program I 2024 amounts to in total 434,000 shares.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://ir.kontron.com/investors/buyback-program-i-2024

Linz, August 14, 2024

The Executive Board