EQS-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 43. Interim Report

On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 23.01.2023 through 27.01.2023, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

 

  United States Germany (XETRA)
 		 Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
23.01.2023 0 0,0000 30.000 300,1290 30.000
24.01.2023 0 0,0000 41.224 299,1770 41.224
25.01.2023 0 0,0000 50.000 298,5637 50.000
26.01.2023 0 0,0000 39.049 299,1054 39.049
27.01.2023 0 0,0000 37.431 299,7262 37.431

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plcs website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

 

Woking, United Kingdom, 31.01.2023

 

Linde plc


