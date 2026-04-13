EQS-CMS: MBB SE: Notice according to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MBB SE / Share Buyback

MBB SE: Notice according to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



13.04.2026 / 17:14 CET/CEST

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Notice according to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Berlin, 13 April 2026 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, has decided to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2025 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with section 71 (1) no. 8 of the AktG and to amend the share buyback program announced on 09 December 2025 and commencing on 11 December 2025 (“Share Buyback Program 2025”). As part of the amendment to the share buyback program, the maximum buyback volume is being increased to €25.0 million (originally €22.0 million) and the term extended until 22 May 2026 (originally due to expire on 14 April 2026). All other terms of the Share Buyback Program 2025, in particular the maximum price per share of €222.00, remain unchanged.

The Share Buyback Program 2025 is to be conducted under the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 17 June 2025. The share buyback is made for the purpose of cancellation of shares as well as the fulfilment of any obligations arising from convertible bonds or bonds with warrants. Under the Share Buyback Program 2025, shares of the Company with a total purchase price of up to €25.0 million (excluding acquisition costs) up to a price of €222.00 per share are to be repurchased in the period from 11 December 2025 to 22 May 2026.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 17 June 2025, the purchase price per share (excluding acquisition costs) may not be more than 10 percent higher or lower than the share price determined by the XETRA trading opening auction on the trading day. Additionally, in accordance with Art. 3 Para. 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, shares may not be purchased under the Share Buyback Program 2025 at a price higher than the price of the last independent trade or (if higher) the price of the highest current independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase takes place.

The share buyback will be carried out on behalf and for the account of the Company by a financial institution which, within the aforementioned period, will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the treasury shares independently of and without influence by the Company in accordance with Article 4 (2b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. Hence, the company will not influence the decisions of the financial institution. The financial institution has also undertaken, among other things, to comply with the trading conditions pursuant to Art. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 and the requirements contained in the Share Buyback Program 2025.

The Share Buyback Program 2025 may be terminated, suspended and also resumed at any time, to the extent necessary and legally permissible.

Information on the transactions related to the Share Buyback Program 2025 will be provided in a form complying with the requirements of Art. 2 Para. 3 sentence 1 in conjunction with Para. 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 will be appropriately disclosed no later than at the end of the seventh trading day after the day of execution of such transactions.

In addition, pursuant to Art. 2 (3) sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, the Company will publish the disclosed transactions on its website in the 'Investor Relations' section under www.mbb.com/ir/buyback and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date of such disclosure.

MBB SE

Kurfürstendamm 188

10707 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

ir@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Management

Dr Christof Nesemeier

Executive Management

Torben Teichler

Register court

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458