Medios Aktie
WKN DE: A1MMCC / ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
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18.11.2026 18:40:01
EQS-CMS: Medios AG: Purchase of Treasury Shares
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Medios AG
/ Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 para. (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
The share buyback program announced by Medios AG (“Medios”) by means of an ad hoc notification on November 18, 2026, will be conducted starting on November 19, 2026. Up to 1,500,000 treasury shares of Medios are to be purchased exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading or a comparable successor system) over a period until no later than November 19, 2027. The aggregate volume of the buyback program amounts to up to EUR 19 million (acquisition costs excluding incidental purchasing costs).
No shares will be repurchased during the period beginning 22 days before a shareholders' meeting (record date) and ending three trading days after the shareholders' meeting.
Thereby, the management board makes use of the authorization granted by the annual shareholders’ meeting of June 10, 2026, for the purchase of treasury shares pursuant to Section 71 para. (1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG).
The repurchased shares may be used for all purposes permitted by the authorization of the annual shareholders’ meeting of June 10, 2026. The shares may also be redeemed.
Medios has assigned a bank to carry out the buyback. The bank makes its decisions regarding the share buyback date independently of and uninfluenced by Medios. Medios’ right to early termination of the mandate for the bank in accordance with the applicable statutory provisions and/or to transfer the mandate to another bank or several other banks shall remain unaffected.
The share buyback program may be suspended, discontinued and, if applicable, resumed at any time in compliance with all applicable statutory provisions.
The share buyback shall be carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and in line with the authorization granted by the annual shareholders' meeting dated June 10, 2026. The purchase price per repurchased share (excluding incidental purchase costs) may not exceed or fall below the average of the market prices (closing auction price of the Medios share in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) in the XETRA trading system (or a corresponding successor system) during the last five trading days prior to the reference date by more than 10%, with the reference date being the date on which the obligation to purchase is entered into.
Moreover, the bank has committed itself to conduct the buyback program in accordance with the trading restrictions of Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 ("Del.-Reg."). In accordance with the Del.-Reg., inter alia, no purchase price may be paid which exceeds the price of the last independent trade or the highest independent bid placed at the time of the purchase on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out, whichever value is the highest. Pursuant to the Del.-Reg., no more than 25% of the average daily volume of shares on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out may be acquired. The average volume of shares is based on the average daily trade volume of the 20 trading days preceding the specific date of purchase.
The transactions will be announced pursuant to the requirements of Article 2 para. (3) Del.-Reg. in a detailed and an aggregated form no later than by the end of the seventh trading day after their execution. Furthermore, Medios will publish the transactions on its website https://investors.medios.group/en/shares/sharebuyback and ensure that the information will be publicly accessible for a period of at least five years from the day of disclosure.
Berlin, November 18, 2026
Medios AG
The Management Board
18.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.medios.group
|LEI Code:
|391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2437924 18.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Medios AG
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18:40
|EQS-CMS: Medios AG: Purchase of Treasury Shares (EQS Group)
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18:40
|EQS-CMS: Medios AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien (EQS Group)
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18:38
|EQS-News: Medios beschließt neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm (EQS Group)
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18:38
|EQS-News: Medios Approves New Share Buyback Program (EQS Group)
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18:33
|EQS-Adhoc: Medios AG: Medios AG beschließt Aktienrückkaufprogramm (EQS Group)
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18:33
|EQS-Adhoc: Medios AG: Medios AG adopts public share buyback program (EQS Group)
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|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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|Warburg Research
|11.11.26
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.26
|Medios Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.10.26
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
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|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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