06.03.2023 16:46:49
EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
/ Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback Interim Report 1
On 3 March 2023 a number of 15,013 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 2 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 3 March 2023.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback amounts to 15,013 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
Stuttgart, 6 March 2023
Mercedes-Benz Group AG
06.03.2023 CET/CEST
|English
|Mercedes-Benz Group AG
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|70372 Stuttgart
|Germany
|https://group.mercedes-benz.com
1575899 06.03.2023 CET/CEST
