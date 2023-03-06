EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

06.03.2023 16:46:49

06.03.2023
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Share buyback Interim Report 1

 

On 3 March 2023 a number of 15,013 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 2 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 3 March 2023.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:   

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
03/03/2023 15,013 74.9458

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback amounts to 15,013 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

 

Stuttgart, 6 March 2023

 

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

 


Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com

 
