EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the time period from 21 March 2023 up to 27 March 2023 (each including), a number of 276,202 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 8 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 15 March 2023. The acquisition of shares serves the sole purpose of fulfilling the obligations arising from this year's employee share program.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 21.03.2023 68,392 70.65 22.03.2023 81,995 71.36 23.03.2023 41,543 70.99 24.03.2023 42,241 68.88 27.03.2023 42,031 71.22

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz AG: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback amounts to 938,835 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Under the share buyback program announced by Mercedes-Benz Group AG on 2 March 2023 no shares were bought back in the above mentioned period.

