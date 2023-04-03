EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - Interim Report 5

In the time period from 27. March 2023 until and including 31. March 2023, a number of 277,338 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02. March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03. March 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:





Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 27/03/2023 0 28/03/2023 20,000 72.0199 29/03/2023 107,000 70.3254 30/03/2023 79,000 70.7798 31/03/2023 71,338 70.5355





The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03. March 2023 until and including 31. March 2023 amounts to 422,433 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Stuttgart, 31. March 2023

Mercedes-Benz Group AG