EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - Interim Report 23

In the time period from 31 July 2023 until and including 04 August 2023, a number of 487,180 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03 March 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:



Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 31/07/2023 95,342 73.2106 01/08/2023 134,965 71.2266 02/08/2023 85,876 70.6937 03/08/2023 93,847 70.8005 04/08/2023 77,150 71.3604

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03 March 2023 until and including 04 August 2023 amounts to 11,692,675 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Stuttgart, 04 August 2023

Mercedes-Benz Group AG