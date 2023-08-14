EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - Interim Report 24

In the time period from 07 August 2023 until and including 11 August 2023, a number of 568,389 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03 March 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:



Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 07/08/2023 105,456 71.1480 08/08/2023 134,223 70.2688 09/08/2023 88,435 70.1129 10/08/2023 86,464 70.3041 11/08/2023 153,811 69.4590

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03 March 2023 until and including 11 August 2023 amounts to 12,261,064 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Stuttgart, 11 August 2023

Mercedes-Benz Group AG