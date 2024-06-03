|
EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
/ Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback - Interim Report 64
In the time period from 27 May 2024 until and including 31 May 2024, a number of 6,081,491 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 02 March 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 03 March 2023.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 03 March 2023 until and including 31 May 2024 amounts to 50,313,352 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
Stuttgart, 31 May 2024
Mercedes-Benz Group AG
