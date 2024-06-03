EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information



03.06.2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - Interim Report 4

In the time period from 27 May 2024 until and including 31 May 2024, a number of 82,250 shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; on 30 April 2024, Mercedes-Benz Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052the start of the share buyback on 10 May 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 27/05/2024 40,000 €66.3182 28/05/2024 40,000 €66.5123 29/05/2024 750 €65.5528 30/05/2024 750 €65.7927 31/05/2024 750 €66.2431

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG : https://group.mercedes-benz.com/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 10 May 2024 until and including 31 May 2024 amounts to 2,727,193 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Stuttgart, 31 May 2024

Mercedes-Benz Group AG