Mercedes-Benz Group Aktie
WKN: 710000 / ISIN: DE0007100000
|
09.03.2026 11:45:53
EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
/ Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback – Interim Report 18
In the time period from 2 March 2026 until and including 6 March 2026, a number of 752,340 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; the start of which was announced on 31 October 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 3 November 2025.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG:
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 November 2025 until and including 6 March 2026 amounts to 12,211,359 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
Stuttgart, 9 March 2026
Mercedes-Benz Group AG
09.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mercedes-Benz Group AG
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|70372 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://group.mercedes-benz.com
