EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

09.03.2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share buyback

Share buyback – Interim Report 18

In the time period from 2 March 2026 until and including 6 March 2026, a number of 752,340 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Mercedes-Benz Group AG; the start of which was announced on 31 October 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 3 November 2025.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Trading venue 02/03/2026 149,866 €57.0535 XETR 03/03/2026 151,100 €55.5507 XETR 04/03/2026 149,070 €56.4816 XETR 05/03/2026 151,005 €56.1673 XETR 06/03/2026 151,299 €54.9530 XETR

The transactions are published on the website of Mercedes-Benz Group AG:

https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/share/share-buyback/

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 November 2025 until and including 6 March 2026 amounts to 12,211,359 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG is carried out by a bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Stuttgart, 9 March 2026

Mercedes-Benz Group AG