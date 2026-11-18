EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information



18.11.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Stuttgart, November 18, 2026

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

The Management Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG ("Mercedes-Benz") resolved on February 10, 2026 to acquire own shares (ISIN DE0007100000, "Mercedes-Benz-Shares") on the stock exchange or on a multilateral trading facility in accordance with Section 2, Subsection 6 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) in the period from November 23, 2026 up to and including November 25, 2026.

The acquisition of the Mercedes-Benz-Shares is based on Art. 71 para. 1 no. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and serves the sole purpose of fulfilling the obligations arising from an extraordinary employee share program (Art. 5 para. 2 lit. c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 ("Regulation (EU) 596/2014")).

55,216 Mercedes-Benz shares are to be purchased on the stock exchange or on a multilateral trading facility in accordance with Section 2, Subsection 6 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz), which, based on the closing price on November 17, 2026 (XETRA), would result in an aggregate purchase price (excluding incidental costs) of EUR 2.2 million.

The buyback shall be carried out in accordance with Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) 596/2014 with regulatory technical standards on the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures ("Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052").

The buyback is carried out on behalf and for the account of Mercedes-Benz through the intervention of an independent credit institution. The credit institution must carry out the acquisition of the Mercedes-Benz Shares in accordance with the aforementioned regulations.

The credit institution shall make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of Mercedes-Benz-Shares in accordance with Art. 4 para. 2 lit. b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 independently and uninfluenced by Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz may terminate the share buyback program - in compliance with the insider law provisions of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 - at any time.

In particular, the buyback will be effected in compliance with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the specifications contained in the share buyback program. In particular, the Mercedes-Benz-Shares shall not be purchased at a price higher than the price of the last independent trade or (should this be higher) higher than the current highest independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out. In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the trading venue on which the purchase is made will be purchased on one trading day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days preceding the respective purchase date.

All transactions will be announced in accordance with the requirements of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Mercedes-Benz will provide regular updates on the progress of the share buyback program at www.group.mercedes-benz.com and keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.