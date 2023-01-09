EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from January 2, 2023 until and including January 6, 2023, a number of 43,516 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2023 was disclosed on December 15, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR) 02/01/2023 8,576 5.1224 03/01/2023 8,458 5.1114 04/01/2023 8,680 5.1499 05/01/2023 8,856 5.2164 06/01/2023 8,946 5.2192

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2023 until and including January 6, 2023 amounts to 43,516 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.