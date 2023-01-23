23.01.2023 13:53:21

EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback 3rd interim announcement
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

23.01.2023 / 13:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from January 16, 2023 until and including January 20, 2023, a number of 56,533 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2023 was disclosed on December 15, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR)
16.01.2023 10,831 5.4561
17.01.2023 11,190 5.5588
18.01.2023 11,465 5.5495
19.01.2023 11,296 5.5220
20.01.2023 11,751 5.4776

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2023 until and including January 20, 2023 amounts to 149,095 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

 


23.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1541427  23.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1541427&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MLP SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MLP SEmehr Analysen

13.08.21 MLP Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
02.06.21 MLP buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
20.04.21 MLP buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
29.03.21 MLP Halten Independent Research GmbH

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MLP SE 5,55 0,54% MLP SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Spannung vor Höhepunkten der Berichtssaison: ATX im Plus -- DAX tendiert seitwärts -- Nikkei schließt deutlich fester - Chinas Börsen im Feiertag
Der heimische Markt startet mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Der deutsche Leitindex pendelt um die Nulllinie. An dem japanischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich aufwärts. Die chinesischen Märkten sind feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen