EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from January 30, 2023 until and including February 3, 2023, a number of 61,118 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2023 was disclosed on December 15, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR) 30.01.2023 10,976 5.2064 31.01.2023 11,602 5.1635 01.02.2023 12,248 5.1793 02.02.2023 12,597 5.2017 03.02.2023 13,695 5.2517

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2023 until and including February 3, 2023 amounts to 271,688 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.