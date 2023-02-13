EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 6, 2023 until and including February 10, 2023, a number of 76,228 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2023 was disclosed on December 15, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR) 06.02.2023 14,636 5.2162 07.02.2023 15,106 5.1981 08.02.2023 15,296 5.2717 09.02.2023 15,441 5.3978 10.02.2023 15,749 5.2965

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2023 until and including February 10, 2023 amounts to 347,914 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.