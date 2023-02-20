EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 13, 2023 until and including February 17, 2023, a number of 91,914 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2023 was disclosed on December 15, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR) 13.02.2023 16,921 5.1944 14.02.2023 17,515 5.1203 15.02.2023 18,620 5.0790 16.02.2023 19,322 5.0817 17.02.2023 19,536 5.0249

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2023 until and including February 17, 2023 amounts to 439,828 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.