EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 27, 2023 until and including March 1, 2023 a number of 56,396 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2023 was disclosed on December 15, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR) 27.02.2023 25,327 5.0189 28.02.2023 25,835 4.9883 01.03.2023 5,234 5.1463

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2023 until and including March 1, 2023 amounts to 604,792 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

We have completed our share buyback programme early within the published acquisition period from January 2, 2023 (earliest possible acquisition date) to May 31, 2023 (latest possible acquisition date).