EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

MLP SE / Interim announcement / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – 3rd interim announcement

22.12.2025 / 14:43 CET/CEST

MLP SE: Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback –

3rd interim announcement

In the time period from December 15, 2025 until and including December 19, 2025, a number of 73,079 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on December 1, 2025 was disclosed on November 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR) 15/12/2025 15,794 6.9054 16/12/2025 15,792 6.8808 17/12/2025 13,768 6.7946 18/12/2025 13,937 6.8364 19/12/2025 13,788 6.8482

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of December 1, 2025 until and including December 19, 2025 amounts to 308,694 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Deutsche Börse Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.