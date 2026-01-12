MLP Aktie

MLP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 656990 / ISIN: DE0006569908

12.01.2026 16:44:33

EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / Interim announcement / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – 5th interim announcement
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

12.01.2026 / 16:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE: Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback –
5thinterim announcement

 

In the time period from January 5, 2026 until and including January 9, 2026, a number of 80,229 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on December 1, 2025 was disclosed on November 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR)
05/01/2026 15,265 6.8825
06/01/2026 16,324 7.0716
07/01/2026 16,212 7.1497
08/01/2026 16,185 7.1800
09/01/2026 16,243 7.2291

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com). 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of December 1, 2025 until and including January 9, 2026 amounts to 417,111 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Deutsche Börse Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

 


12.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2258748  12.01.2026 CET/CEST

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Montag zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten die Bullen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

