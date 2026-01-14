EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / Concluding notification / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – Concluding notification

MLP SE: Release of a capital market information



14.01.2026 / 16:11 CET/CEST

MLP SE: Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback –

Concluding notification

In the time period from January 12, 2026 until and including January 13, 2026, a number of 20,391 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on December 1, 2025 was disclosed on November 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR) 12/01/2026 16,103 7.3271 13/01/2026 4,288 7.3740

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of December 1, 2025 until and including January 13, 2026 amounts to 437,502 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE was carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Deutsche Börse Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

We have completed our share buyback programme early within the published acquisition period from December 1, 2025 (earliest possible acquisition date) to April 30, 2026 (latest possible acquisition date).