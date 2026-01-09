Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktie
WKN: 843002 / ISIN: DE0008430026
|
09.01.2026 12:38:53
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Aktiengesellschaft in München
WKN 843002
ISIN DE0008430026
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
As published on 25 February 2025, the Board of Management of Munich Reinsurance Company (“Munich Re”), with the consent of the Supervisory Board, acting through the Praesidium and Sustainability Committee, has resolved to buy back own shares for a total purchase price of a maximum of €2,000,000,000 (excluding incidental expenses) via the stock-exchange in the period between 30 April 2025 and, at the latest, the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2026.
The buy-back for a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of €2,000,000,000 shall be carried out in several tranches. A third tranche with a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of €521,218,974 will be carried out in the period between 12 January 2026 and 10 April 2026, at the latest. Based on the closing price in Xetra-trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 08 January 2026 of €532.60 this would amount to up to 0.8% of the share capital and correspond to up to 978,631 shares.
The buy-back via the Xetra-trading system of Deutsche Börse AG will be carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the rules of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (hereinafter: Regulation (EU) 2016/1052). The buy-back will be carried out by instructing one or several banks. The banks are obliged to carry out the acquisition of Munich Re shares in accordance with the above-mentioned rules and to comply with the provisions of the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting of 25 April 2024. In particular, the banks are obliged to observe the trading conditions of Article 3 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The banks will make their decisions regarding the timing of share acquisitions independently of and without influence by Munich Re, according to Article 4 para. 2 b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Munich Re will thus not exercise control over the banks' decisions in this respect. In accordance with applicable legal requirements, the share buy-back may at any time be terminated, suspended or resumed, as the case may be.
Information on the transactions relating to the Share Buy-Back 2025/2026 will be adequately disclosed no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution of such transactions in detailed and aggregated form. In addition, Munich Re will post on its website www.munichre.com the transactions disclosed and keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.
Munich, 09 January 2026
The Board of Management
09.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
|Königinstraße 107
|80802 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.munichre.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2257946 09.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Munich Re)
|
09.01.26
|Börse Europa: STOXX 50 letztendlich mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
09.01.26
|Zuversicht in Europa: Börsianer lassen Euro STOXX 50 schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.01.26
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: So entwickelt sich der STOXX 50 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
09.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel: So performt der Euro STOXX 50 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
09.01.26