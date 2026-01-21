EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

21.01.2026 / 11:07 CET/CEST

Share buyback – 22nd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 12 January 2026 until and including 20 January 2026, a number of 360,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 14 May 2025, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 May 2025.

Date

Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€) 12.01.2026 50,000 525.5793 13.01.2026 50,000 521.0659 14.01.2026 50,000 521.5898 15.01.2026 50,000 524.8369 16.01.2026 50,000 524.3880 19.01.2026 50,000 524.6619 20.01.2026 60,000 522.3734

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 May 2025 until and including 20 January 2026 amounts to 3,043,182 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 21 January 2026

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management