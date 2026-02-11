EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information



11.02.2026 / 12:19 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 24th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 02 February 2026 until and including 10 February 2026, a number of 30,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 14 May 2025, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 May 2025.

Date

Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€) 02.02.2026 10,000 517.3582 03.02.2026 10,000 516.9503 04.02.2026 10,000 525.7437 05.02.2026 0 06.02.2026 0 09.02.2026 0 10.02.2026 0

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 May 2025 until and including 10 February 2026 amounts to 3,303,182 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 11 February 2026

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management