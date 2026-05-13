Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktie

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WKN: 843002 / ISIN: DE0008430026

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13.05.2026 16:21:13

EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

13.05.2026 / 16:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München

 

WKN 843002

ISIN DE0008430026

 

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

As published on 25 February 2026, the Board of Management of Munich Reinsurance Company (“Munich Re”), with the consent of the Supervisory Board, acting through the Praesidium and Sustainability Committee, has resolved to buy back own shares for a total purchase price of a maximum of €2,250,000,000 (excluding incidental expenses) via the stock-exchange in the period between 29 April 2026 and, at the latest, the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2027.
The buy-back is based on the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting of 29 April 2026.
The repurchased shares are to be retired.

The buy-back for a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of €2,250,000,000 shall be carried out in several tranches. A first tranche with a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of up to €900,000,000 will be carried out in the period between 14 May 2026 and 21 August 2026, at the latest. Based on the closing price in Xetra-trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 12 May 2026 of €468.90 this would amount to up to 1.5% of the share capital and correspond to up to 1,919,386 shares.
The repurchased shares are to be retired.

The buy-back via the Xetra-trading system of Deutsche Börse AG will be carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the rules of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (hereinafter: Regulation (EU) 2016/1052). The buy-back will be carried out by instructing one or several banks. The banks are obliged to carry out the acquisition of Munich Re shares in accordance with the above-mentioned rules and to comply with the provisions of the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting of 29 April 2026. In particular, the banks are obliged to observe the trading conditions of Article 3 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The banks will make their decisions regarding the timing of share acquisitions independently of and without influence by Munich Re, according to Article 4 para. 2 b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Munich Re will thus not exercise control over the banks' decisions in this respect. In accordance with applicable legal requirements, the share buy-back may at any time be terminated, suspended or resumed, as the case may be.

Information on the transactions relating to the Share Buy-Back 2026/2027 will be adequately disclosed no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution of such transactions in detailed and aggregated form. In addition, Munich Re will post on its website www.munichre.com the transactions disclosed and keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.

Munich, 13 May 2026

The Board of Management

 


13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2327236  13.05.2026 CET/CEST

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