EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information



30.06.2026 / 12:43 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 5th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 19 June 2026 until and including 29 June 2026, a number of 119,854 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 13 May 2026, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 14 May 2026.

Date

Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€) 19.06.2026 50,000 468.5781 22.06.2026 40,000 472.4875 23.06.2026 5,000 472.9114 24.06.2026 5,000 474.9649 25.06.2026 5,000 479.8742 26.06.2026 5,000 476.0856 29.06.2026 9,854 480.0583

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 14 May 2026 until and including 29 June 2026 amounts to 1.145.652 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 30 June 2026

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management