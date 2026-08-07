Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktie
WKN: 843002 / ISIN: DE0008430026
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07.08.2026 12:26:23
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
/ Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the time period from 29 July 2026 until and including 06 August 2026, a number of 69,928 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 13 May 2026, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 14 May 2026.
The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 14 May 2026 until and including 06 August 2026 amounts to 1.411.624 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).
Munich, 07 August 2026
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
The Board of Management
07.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
|Königinstraße 107
|80802 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.munichre.com
|LEI Code:
|529900MUF4C20K50JS49
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2379364 07.08.2026 CET/CEST
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