03.03.2025 13:30:24

EQS-CMS: Nagarro SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Nagarro SE / Nagarro SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Nagarro SE: Release of a capital market information

03.03.2025 / 13:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nagarro SE / Share Buyback – 4th Interim Announcement

Munich, 03 March 2025 – In the period from 24 February 2025, up to and including 28 February 2025, Nagarro SE has bought back a total of 30,277 no-par value shares of Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 5 February 2025, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on 6 February 2025.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 24 February 2025, up to and including        28 February 2025, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted
average stock market share price (EUR)		 Aggregate price (EUR)
24 February 2025 7,309 86.4159 631,613.81
25 February 2025 7,120 84.8421 604,075.75
26 February 2025 5,939 84.6774 502,899.08
27 February 2025 4,668 83.8433 391,380.52
28 February 2025 5,241 82.6433 433,133.54
Gesamt: 30,277 84.6551 2,563,102.70


The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by Nagarro SE since 6 February 2025, up to and including 28 February 2025, within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 112,698 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback-2025.

The purchase of the shares of Nagarro SE was carried out by a bank assigned by Nagarro SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).


03.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2094359  03.03.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2094359&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nagarro SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nagarro SEmehr Analysen

24.01.25 Nagarro Buy Warburg Research
23.01.25 Nagarro Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.01.25 Nagarro Buy Warburg Research
10.01.25 Nagarro Buy Warburg Research
18.11.24 Nagarro Buy Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nagarro SE 83,95 2,32% Nagarro SE

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:46 Commerzbank-Depot im vierten Quartal 2024: Diese US-Aktien sind im Portfolio - NVIDIA- und Amazon reduziert
02.03.25 KW 9: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
02.03.25 KW 9: So performten die ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.03.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.03.25 Februar 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX höher -- DAX knackt 23.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich aufwärts, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt Gewinne verbucht. Am Montag fanden die wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen