EQS-CMS: Nagarro SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Nagarro SE / Nagarro SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Nagarro SE: Release of a capital market information



03.03.2025 / 13:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nagarro SE / Share Buyback – 4th Interim Announcement

Munich, 03 March 2025 – In the period from 24 February 2025, up to and including 28 February 2025, Nagarro SE has bought back a total of 30,277 no-par value shares of Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 5 February 2025, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on 6 February 2025.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 24 February 2025, up to and including 28 February 2025, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average stock market share price (EUR) Aggregate price (EUR) 24 February 2025 7,309 86.4159 631,613.81 25 February 2025 7,120 84.8421 604,075.75 26 February 2025 5,939 84.6774 502,899.08 27 February 2025 4,668 83.8433 391,380.52 28 February 2025 5,241 82.6433 433,133.54 Gesamt: 30,277 84.6551 2,563,102.70



The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by Nagarro SE since 6 February 2025, up to and including 28 February 2025, within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 112,698 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback-2025.

The purchase of the shares of Nagarro SE was carried out by a bank assigned by Nagarro SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).