EQS-CMS: Nagarro SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Nagarro SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Nagarro SE: Release of a capital market information



01.12.2025 / 10:55 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nagarro SE / Share Buyback – 1st Interim Announcement

Munich, December 1st, 2025 – In the period from November 24, 2025, up to and including November 28, 2025, Nagarro SE has bought back a total of 48,046 no-par value shares of Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) within the framework of the share buyback program 2025 (II). In the announcement of November 21, 2025, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on November 24, 2025.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from November 24, 2025, up to and including November 28, 2025, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average stock market share price (EUR) Aggregate price (EUR) November 24, 2025 9,245 71.4403 660,465.57 November 25, 2025 14,933 71.0314 1,060,711.90 November 26, 2025 7,681 70.8114 543,902.36 November 27, 2025 7,687 71.8474 552,290.96 November 28, 2025 8,500 74.0165 629,140.25 In total: 48,046 71.7336 3,446,511.04



The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by Nagarro SE since November 24, 2025, up to and including November 28, 2025, within the framework of the share buyback program 2025 (II) thus amounts to 48,046 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback-2025.

The purchase of the shares of Nagarro SE was carried out by a bank assigned by Nagarro SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).

