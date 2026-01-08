Nagarro Aktie
WKN DE: A3H220 / ISIN: DE000A3H2200
|
08.01.2026 12:56:33
EQS-CMS: Nagarro SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Nagarro SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Nagarro SE / Share Buyback – 7th Interim Announcement and Final Announcement
Munich, 8 January 2026 – In the period from 24 November 2025, up to and including 7 January 2026, Nagarro SE has bought back a total of 265,232 no-par value shares of Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 21 November 2025, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on 24 November 2025.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 5 January 2026, up to and including 7 January 2026, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback-2025.
The purchase of the shares of Nagarro SE was carried out by a bank assigned by Nagarro SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).
08.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nagarro SE
|Baierbrunner Straße 15
|81379 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nagarro.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2257242 08.01.2026 CET/CEST
