EQS-CMS: Nagarro SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Nagarro SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Nagarro SE: Release of a capital market information



08.01.2026 / 12:56 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nagarro SE / Share Buyback – 7th Interim Announcement and Final Announcement

Munich, 8 January 2026 – In the period from 24 November 2025, up to and including 7 January 2026, Nagarro SE has bought back a total of 265,232 no-par value shares of Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 21 November 2025, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on 24 November 2025.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 5 January 2026, up to and including 7 January 2026, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average stock market share price (EUR) Aggregate price (EUR) 5 January 2026 10,053 75.0455 754,432.41 6 January 2026 9,832 74.1255 728,801.92 7 January 2026 2,044 74.2500 151,767.00 In total: 21,929 74.5589 1,635,001.33



The share buyback program was completed as of 7 January 2026. The total number of shares which have been bought back by Nagarro SE since 24 November 2025, up to and including 7 January 2026 within the framework of the share buyback program amounts to 265,232 no-par value shares. This corresponds to a portion of the current nominal share capital of Nagarro SE of approximately 2.05%. The average purchase price paid per share amounted to EUR 75.4056. In total, shares were repurchased for a total amount of EUR 19,999,990.30 (excluding ancillary costs of purchase).

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback-2025.

The purchase of the shares of Nagarro SE was carried out by a bank assigned by Nagarro SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).