EQS-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares

Augsburg, 26 September 2022 - In the period from 19 September 2022 up to and including 23 September 2022, a number of 45,367 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted average price

(EUR) 19.09.2022 9,700 11.4353 20.09.2022 8,200 11.0786 21.09.2022 9,356 11.1910 22.09.2022 8,825 10.9012 23.09.2022 9,286 10.6346

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period from 1 January 2022 up to and including 23 September 2022 amounts to a number of 1,938,995 shares.

The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:

Martin Praum

Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting

T +49 69 643505-1114

investor.relations@patrizia.ag