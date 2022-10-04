EQS-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.10.2022 15:25:59

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA SE / Share buy-back
04.10.2022 / 15:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

PATRIZIA SE: RELEASE OF A CAPITAL MARKET INFORMATION

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of treasury shares

Augsburg, 4 October 2022 - In the period from 26 September 2022 up to and including
30 September 2022, a number of 48,018 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.

 

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement
of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and
Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

 

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

 

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
26.09.2022 9,398 10.3445
27.09.2022 9,753 10.1319
28.09.2022 9,801 9.7505
29.09.2022 10,038 9.9388
30.09.2022 9,028 10.3732

 

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at

https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

 

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
from 1 January 2022 up to and including 30 September 2022 amounts to a number of 1,987,013

shares.
 

The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Contact:

Martin Praum                                                

Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting

T +49 69 643505-1114                                  

investor.relations@patrizia.ag


Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
