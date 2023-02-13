13.02.2023 11:55:13

EQS-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA SE / Share buy-back
PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

13.02.2023 / 11:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares

Augsburg, 13 February 2023 - In the period from 06 February 2023 up to and including
10 February 2023, a number of 78,531 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement
of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and
Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
06.02.2023 16,800 12.0915
07.02.2023 15,974 11.7586
08.02.2023 16,500 12.0979
09.02.2023 14,834 12.0953
10.02.2023 14,423 12.3210

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
from 1 January 2022 up to and including 10. February 2023 amounts to a number of 4,013,435 shares.

The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting
T +49 69 643505-1114                                  
investor.relations@patrizia.ag


13.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

1558191  13.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1558191&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PATRIZIA SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PATRIZIA SEmehr Analysen

08.02.23 PATRIZIA Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.02.23 PATRIZIA Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13.01.23 PATRIZIA Buy Warburg Research
08.12.22 PATRIZIA Buy Deutsche Bank AG
02.12.22 PATRIZIA Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PATRIZIA SE 11,86 -2,31% PATRIZIA SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Blick: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schlussendlich unverändert -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Montag kaum verändert, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. Anleger an den US-Börsen wagten sich am Montag aus der Reserve. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart überwiegend aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen