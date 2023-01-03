EQS-CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Article 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Gräfelfing, Germany, January 3, 2023 Today, the Management Board of PharmaSGP Holding SE (the Company), following consent of the Supervisory Board, has resolved to carry out a share buy-back program with a maximum volume of up to 60,000 shares of the Company (ISIN: DE0002P4LJ5) (this equals up to approximately 0.5% of the share capital of the Company) for a total maximum purchase price (excluding ancillary costs) of up to EUR 1.5 million (the Share Buy-Back Program). The buy-back will begin on January 4, 2023 and may be conducted and ends at the latest at the end of July 3, 2023. The Management Board intends to use the repurchased shares in accordance with the authorization by the annual general meeting of the Company held on May 28, 2020, for all legally permissible purposes, for example, for employee participation programs.

The Share Buy-Back Program will be carried out based on the authorization of the annual general shareholders meeting of the Company of May 28, 2020. Under this authorization, the Company is authorized to acquire until 27 May, 2025 own shares in an amount of up to 10% of the share capital of the Company at the time of the authorization or if this value is lower at the time of the exercise of the authorization. If the shares are repurchased over the stock exchange, the purchase price per share (excluding ancillary costs) may not be more than 10% above or below the stock exchange price. The relevant stock exchange price shall be the stock exchange price of the shares of the Company in XETRA trading (or a comparable successor system) ascertained by the opening auction on the respective trading day or - if no opening auction occurs - the first paid price of the shares of the Company in XETRA trading (or a comparable successor system) on the respective trading day.

The acquisition of own shares by way of the Share Buy-Back Program will be carried out by a credit institution. To the extent it is intended to repurchase shares of the Company during a closed period within the meaning of Art. 19(11) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of April 16, 2014, as amended (MAR) or during a period in which the Company has decided to delay the public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17(4) MAR, the Company has instructed the credit institution to execute such repurchases. The credit institution will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of the shares of the Company, observing the contractual obligations, independently of and without any influence from the Company within the meaning of Art. 4(2) lit. b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of March 8, 2016 (EU 2016/1052). Insofar, the Company will not exercise any influence over the credit institution's decisions.

The Company will carry out the purchases of own shares in accordance with Art. 5, 14 and 15 MAR as well as the provisions of EU 2016/1052, with the exception of Art. 5 para. 2 MAR and Art. 2 para. 1a) of EU 2016/1052, and on the basis of the aforementioned authorization by the annual general shareholders meeting of the Company of May 27, 2020. The Company has obligated the financial institute accordingly.

The shares of the Company will be purchased at market prices in accordance with the conditions for trading pursuant to Art. 3 of EU 2016/1052. In particular, the shares of the Company will not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. In addition, the Company will not purchase on any trading day more than 25% of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out. The average daily volume is calculated based on the average daily volume traded during the 20 trading days preceding the date of the respective purchase.

To the extent required and legally permissible, the Share Buy-Back Program can be suspended and also resumed at any time.

Information on the transactions relating to the Share Buy-Back Program will be adequately disclosed no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution of such transactions in a detailed form and in an aggregated form. In addition, the Company will post on its website (https://pharmasgp.com) under section Investor Relations, the transactions disclosed and keep that information available for the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.

Important Notice:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this release or the underlying assumptions. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.