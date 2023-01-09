EQS-CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

09.01.2023 14:20:55

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
09.01.2023 / 14:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 1st Interim Announcement

In the period from January 4, 2023 up to and including January 6, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE bought back a total of 178 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE under the share buyback program; on January 3, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from January 4, 2023 up to and including January 6, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
January 2, 2023 - 0.0000
January 3, 2023 - 0.0000
January 4, 2023 108 25.4593
January 5, 2023 - 0.0000
January 6, 2023 70 25.0286
In total 178 25.2899

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from January 4, 2023 up to and including January 6, 2023 thus amounts to 178 shares.

The purchase of the PharmaSGP Holding SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by PharmaSGP Holding SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.pharmasgp.com at share buyback 2023.

Gräfelfing, January 9, 2023

PharmaSGP Holding SE
The Management Board


Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
