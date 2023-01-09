|
09.01.2023 14:20:55
EQS-CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PharmaSGP Holding SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 1st Interim Announcement
In the period from January 4, 2023 up to and including January 6, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE bought back a total of 178 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE under the share buyback program; on January 3, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2023.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from January 4, 2023 up to and including January 6, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from January 4, 2023 up to and including January 6, 2023 thus amounts to 178 shares.
The purchase of the PharmaSGP Holding SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by PharmaSGP Holding SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.pharmasgp.com at share buyback 2023.
Gräfelfing, January 9, 2023
PharmaSGP Holding SE
09.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PharmaSGP Holding SE
|Lochhamer Schlag 1
|82166 Gräfelfing
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://pharmasgp.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1530679 09.01.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PharmaSGPmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PharmaSGPmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PharmaSGP
|25,00
|2,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Wochenauftakt: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Wall Street vor Handelsstart höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich in der neuen Woche stärker. Die US-Börsen stehen vor einem freundlichen Wochenauftakt. Am Montag legten die asiatischen Märkte zu, lediglich die Börse in Japan ruhte feiertagsbedingt.