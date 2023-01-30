Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON.-w-
30.01.2023 12:18:50

EQS-CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PharmaSGP Holding SE / PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

30.01.2023 / 12:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 4th Interim Announcement

In the period from January 23, 2023 up to and including January 27, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE bought back a total of  259 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE under the share buyback program; on January 3, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from January 23, 2023 up to and including January 27, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
January 23, 2023 100 25.8000
January 24, 2023 100 25.6000
January 25, 2023 - -
January 26, 2023 59 26.5000
January 27, 2023 - -
In total 259 25.6544

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from January 4, 2023 up to and including January 27, 2023 thus amounts to 1319 shares.

The purchase of the PharmaSGP Holding SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by PharmaSGP Holding SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.pharmasgp.com at share buyback 2023.

Gräfelfing, January 27, 2023

PharmaSGP Holding SE
The Management Board


Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
