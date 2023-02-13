EQS-CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

13.02.2023 12:28:49

PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

13.02.2023 / 12:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 6th Interim Announcement

In the period from February 06, 2023 up to and including February 10, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE bought back a total of 423 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE under the share buyback program; on January 3, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from February 06, 2023 up to and including February 10, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
February 06, 2023 - -
February 07, 2023 100 25.7000
February 08, 2023 50 25.8000
February 09, 2023 133 25.3647
February 10, 2023 140 25.6286
In total 423 25.5827

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from January 4, 2023 up to and including February 10, 2023 thus amounts to 2127 shares.

The purchase of the PharmaSGP Holding SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by PharmaSGP Holding SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.pharmasgp.com at share buyback 2023.

Gräfelfing, February 13, 2023

PharmaSGP Holding SE
The Management Board


Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
