EQS-CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 7th Interim Announcement

In the period from February 13, 2023 up to and including February 17, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE bought back a total of 596 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE under the share buyback program; on January 3, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from February 13, 2023 up to and including February 17, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) February 13, 2023 140 25.0000 February 14, 2023 120 25.0000 February 15, 2023 86 25.0000 February 16, 2023 100 25.1000 February 17, 2023 150 25.0000 In total 596 25.0168

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from January 4, 2023 up to and including February 17, 2023 thus amounts to 2723 shares.

The purchase of the PharmaSGP Holding SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by PharmaSGP Holding SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.pharmasgp.com at share buyback 2023.

Gräfelfing, February 20, 2023

PharmaSGP Holding SE

The Management Board