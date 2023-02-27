EQS-CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

27.02.2023 11:39:42

In the period from February 20, 2023 up to and including February 24, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE bought back a total of 461 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE under the share buyback program; on January 3, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from February 20, 2023 up to and including February 24, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
February 20, 2023 35 25.2000
February 21, 2023 126 25.3000
February 22, 2023 150 25.7000
February 23, 2023 150 25.9000
February 24, 2023 - -
In total 461 25.6178

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from January 4, 2023 up to and including February 24, 2023 thus amounts to 3,184 shares.

The purchase of the PharmaSGP Holding SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by PharmaSGP Holding SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.pharmasgp.com at share buyback 2023.

Gräfelfing, February 27, 2023

PharmaSGP Holding SE
The Management Board


Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
