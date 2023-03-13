EQS-CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 10th Interim Announcement

In the period from March 06, 2023 up to and including March 10, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE bought back a total of 643 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE under the share buyback program; on January 3, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from March 06, 2023 up to and including March 10, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) March 06, 2023 200 25.4000 March 07, 2023 - - March 08, 2023 10 25.7000 March 09, 2023 250 26.2964 March 10, 2023 183 26.0000 In total 643 25.9240

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from January 4, 2023 up to and including March 10, 2023 thus amounts to 4303 shares.

The purchase of the PharmaSGP Holding SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by PharmaSGP Holding SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.pharmasgp.com at share buyback 2023.

Gräfelfing, March 13, 2023

PharmaSGP Holding SE

The Management Board