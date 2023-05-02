EQS-CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

02.05.2023 11:42:23

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 17th Interim Announcement

In the period from April 24, 2023 up to and including April 28, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE bought back a total of 373 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE under the share buyback program; on January 3, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from April 24, 2023 up to and including April 28, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
April 24, 2023 123 27.4000
April 25, 2023 - -
April 26, 2023 100 28.0000
April 27, 2023 150 28.0000
April 28, 2023 - -
In total 373 27.8021

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from January 4, 2023 up to and including April 28, 2023 thus amounts to 6069 shares.

The purchase of the PharmaSGP Holding SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by PharmaSGP Holding SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.pharmasgp.com at share buyback 2023.

Gräfelfing, May 02, 2023

PharmaSGP Holding SE
The Management Board


Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
